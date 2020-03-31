Prez Duterte on fallen health frontliners: “It will be an honor to die for the country”

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday night addressed the nation and paid respect to the country’s frontliners who died while fulfilling their duty fighting against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Napaka swerte nila namatay sila para sa bayan. It will be an honor to die for the country,” the Chief Executive said during his televised report to the nation around 11:30 PM, seven hours delayed from its expected airing at 4:00 PM.

President Duterte expressed his gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, police, soldiers, civil servants and essential service workers of the private sector. He assured them that all their efforts will soon be rewarded.

“Your heroism will not be forgotten. Saludo kami sa inyo,” he said.

“‘Yon ang dapat rason na bakit tayo mamatay,” Duterte added.

The Chief Executive also mentioned the local officials who are “doing their best” in order to contain the spread of the viral disease in their cities and towns.

“I see that you are employing innovative programs and initiatives to address the needs of your constituents. ’Yan ang dapat tulungan. Rest assured that the national government is behind you as we safeguard the welfare of our people in your communities,” he stated.

Duterte also thanked the governments of China and Singapore, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Jack Ma and business tycoons Ramon Ang, Enrique Razon, Manny Pangilinan, Lucio Tan and Michael Tan for their help in the country in this times of crisis.

He also recognized businesses such as Simeon of Shop Philippines, Century Peak Corporation, Udenna Foundation, PAGCOR, Mammoth Foundation, Ciriaco Lopez Global Fund, America Cares Foundation, UNFPA, Aboitiz Foundation, D and L Corp., Golden Tapper, Landers Superstore, Unilab Foundation, Allianz Global, Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and Temasek Foundation.

“In behalf of the Filipinos, I thank you and your compassion and your generosity and my personal gratitude,” Duterte said.

