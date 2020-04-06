Prez Duterte OKs special risk allowance for public health workers

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved an order which grants frontline public health workers a special allowance during the period of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Under Administrative Order 28, national government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations, and local government units were authorized to grant a one-time COVID-19 special risk allowance, equivalent to a maximum of 25% of the worker’s basic pay.

“There is a need to recognize the heroic and invaluable contributions of our public health workers throughout the country, who bravely and unselfishly risk their lives and health by being at the forefront of the national effort to address the public health emergency,” Duterte said in his order.

Those who will be covered by the order are medical, allied medical and other necessary personnel assigned in hospitals and healthcare facilities who are directly attending to or in contact with COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation or persons under monitoring.

These workers should either be civilian employees under regular, contractual, casual, or part-time positions; workers engaged through job order; and barangay health workers regardless of the nature of engagements and have been assigned to health care facilities.

The order added that those who were present at work for three to seven days will get 25 percent of the incentive, 50 percent to those who worked for eight to 12 days, 75 percent for 13 to 17 days, and 100 percent incentive for those who worked for 18 or more days.

Meanwhile, excluded from the grant are the consultants, laborers engaged through job contracts, student workers, apprentices, and those not assigned in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The order will take effect immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.