Prez Duterte OKs PHP 50.8-B wage subsidy for middle class workers

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved the PHP 50.8 billion wage subsidy program for middle-class workers affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

In a virtual press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that Duterte approved on Monday the Small Business Relief Program to help some 1.6 million small businesses and their 3.4 million employees affected by the Luzon-wide implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in order to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

The program is included in Duterte’s third weekly report to Congress on the use of his additional powers to address the health crisis.

Under the program, eligible workers will be given cash aid ranging from PHP 5,000 to PHP 8,000 per household monthly for two months. The said figures will be computed based on the minimum daily wage rates in their respective regions.

Earlier, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla appealed before the President to consider middle-class households in the government’s social amelioration program.

In a meeting on Malacañang, Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua said that they will use the data from the Social Security System and the Bureau of Internal Revenue in order to identify the list of beneficiaries belonging to the micro, small and medium enterprises.