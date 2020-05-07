Prez Duterte OKs ‘Balik Probinsya’ program in order to decongest Metro Manila

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved on Wednesday the proposal of his former aide, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, to institutionalize the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program” in order to boost development in provinces to decongest the Philippine capital.

According to Executive Order No. 114, the epicenters of the pandemic in the country are in densely populated areas within the national capital region, which has seen a continuous upsurge in population.

The approval of the declaration came just two weeks after Go proposed it.

“The BP2 Program is hereby established as a national program of the government and adopted as a continuing strategy to drive inclusive and balanced urban and rural development, ensure rural prosperity and complement initiatives towards attaining resilient and sustainable communities,” Duterte said in the EO.

“The State shall ensure balanced regional development and equitable distribution of wealth, resources and opportunities through policies and programs that boost countryside development and inclusive growth, provide adequate social services, and promote full employment, industrialization, and an improved quality of life in rural areas,” it added.

Under Duterte’s order, the BP2 Program will focus on developing infrastructure, social welfare and health services, agriculture, and local industries in the different regions of the country.

The program is divided into short-term, medium-term, and long-term projects with short-term activities ready to be implemented during the community quarantine period.

Its council will be chaired by the Executive Secretary, Salvador Medialdea, with the current Socioeconomic Planning Secretary, Karl Kendrick Chua, as vice-chairperson.

They will be tasked to formulate guidelines necessary in implementing the program, and must “identify legislative, regulatory, and policy changes to promote balanced regional development and recommend to the Congress the enactment of such reforms into law.”

The funding requirements for existing or short-term projects shall be identified by the Department of Budget and Management or sourced from existing appropriations. Meanwhile, funding for projects in the succeeding years will meanwhile be included in the respective budgets of government agencies.