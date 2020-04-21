Prez Duterte offers PHP 10M reward for any Filipino who can develop cure vs. COVID-19

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte offered at least PHP 10 million reward money on Tuesday to any Filipino who can develop a cure against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Inanunsyo po ng Pangulo na siya ay magbibigay ng pabuya hanggang P10 milyon sa kahit sinong Pilipino na makakadiskubre ng vaccine laban sa COVID-19,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said during the Malacañang press briefing.

Aside from the reward money, Roque also revealed that Duterte will be offering a “substantial grant” to the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital for the development of a vaccine.

Duterte, earlier, said that he will only lift the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine once a vaccine becomes available in the market.

As of Monday, the Philippines has already recorded a total of 6,459 COVID-19 cases, with 428 deaths and 613 recoveries.