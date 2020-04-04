Prez Duterte lashes out on Diokno amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the rapid increase in the cases of COVID-19 in the country, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte had ample time to lash out on human rights lawyer Chel Diokno for criticizing his response on the global pandemic.

In his surprising address to the nation on late Friday-night, Duterte accused Diokno of spearheading black propaganda to gain sympathy and political advantage in the upcoming 2022 election.

“Itong si Chel Diokno sinabi pa niya sige ako mag-depensa sa inyo. Alam mo Chel Diokno, kayong opposition dilaw, huwag niyo pilitin ang pagkatao niyo sa gobyerno,” Duterte said.

“Kayo nag-sige tagatakbo ng black propagada kasi malapit na eleksyon, sabihin ko ngayon sa mga taong Pilipino, kung iyan ang ipalit niyo sa sunod na eleksyon, torpe talaga ang Pilipino,” he added.

Duterte also mocked the lawyer’s loss from last year’s senatorial race saying that Filipino didn’t opt to vote him since he is buck-toothed and talks like a janitor.

“Kung magsalita ka para kang, wag lang mainsulto kayong mga janitor…ito si Diokno magsalita parang janitor. Alam mo kung bakit hindi ka nanalo? Kasi kalaki ng ngipin mo. Magsalita kalahati ng panga mo lumalabas,” Duterte stated.

Earlier, Diokno stated he took on the case of one of the “dozens” of individuals summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). The human rights lawyer called out the government for going after critics instead of focusing on eradicating the coronavirus which is putting Filipinos and frontliners at risk.

Diokno also offered “tips” to guide people on what to do if they receive subpoenas from the NBI, and urged government officials to avoid being “sidetracked” by different people’s statements on government efforts.

“Bakit binabastos kita? Galit ako sa’yo,” Duterte reiterated.