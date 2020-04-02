Prez Duterte just ‘overemphasizing’ rules of Luzon-wide lockdown — PNP chief

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial statement of shooting rioters is just an “overemphasize” of the implementation of the rules amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

In an interview, when asked if they would be shooting left-leaning groups that stage riots during this period, Gamboa said they won’t.

“We see the strong message and all the PNP personnel understood it,” Gamboa said.

On Wednesday night, Duterte ordered police, military, and even barangay officials on Wednesday, April 1, to shoot people who will cause a commotion, and will endanger the lives of others.

“My orders are sa pulis pati military, pati mga barangay na pagka ginulo at nagkaroon ng okasyon na lumaban at ang buhay ninyo ay nalagay sa alanganin, shoot them dead,” the Chief Executive said during a televised address.

The President’s warning came on the same day that residents from Sitio San Roque in Quezon City were arrested by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for allegedly staging protest after they gathered along EDSA to ask for food assistance from the local government.

In a statement, the QCPD said that they have apprehended at least 21 people along EDSA Kilyawan in Barangay Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City for protesting without a permit.

The PNP chief said he has ordered the filing of charges against those arrested in the rally.

“Sana naman they should not resort to these things. We’re mandated to enforce the law. People should understand that patience should be there,” Gamboa said.