Prez Duterte ‘inclined’ to extend COVID-19 lockdown until April 30

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte addresses the nation on Monday, April 6 as the country embarks the fourth week of the Luzon-wide lockdown | Photo screengrabbed from RTVM

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is looking at the possibility of extending the enhanced community quarantine over the entire Luzon in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

In a televised address late Monday night, Duterte said that the government is “inclined” to extend the lockdown up to April 30.

“In the meantime, magdo-double time kami doon sa tinatawag ninyong middle class,” Duterte said.

As of Monday, the Philippines already reported 3,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 163 fatalities and 73 recoveries.

