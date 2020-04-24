Prez Duterte extends lockdown until May 15 in NCR, similarly high-risk provinces

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Friday announced that the enhanced community quarantine has been extended in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON until May 15.

In a televised address to the nation, presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced the decision of the Chief Executive.

BREAKING: Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte inabrubahan na ang extension ng ECQ sa NCR, Region III, Region IV-A, Pangasinan, Benguet, Catanduanes atbp high-risk areas | via RH07 @DMalacanan #COVID19Alert pic.twitter.com/gdl1ghLFo1 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 24, 2020

The President also accepted the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to extend until May 15 the quarantine in similarly high-risk provinces such as Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Albay, Catanduanes, CAR, Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Zambales.

IATF also recommended extension in the areas of Antique, Iloilo, Cebu and Cebu City, Aklan, and Capiz in the Visayas; and Davao del Norte, Davao City, and Davao de Oro in Mindanao.

Duterte noted that regions, provinces, or areas which are considered moderate- and low-risk in the spread of COVID-19 will be placed under a general community quarantine starting on May 1.

BREAKING: Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte inabrubahan na ang extension ng ECQ sa NCR, Region III, Region IV-A, Pangasinan, Benguet, Catanduanes atbp high-risk areas | via RH07 @DMalacanan #COVID19Alert pic.twitter.com/YXQ5X7ENJi — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 24, 2020

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 6,981 COVID-19 cases. Of the said number 722 have recuperated and 462 died.