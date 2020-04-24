Top Stories

Prez Duterte extends lockdown until May 15 in NCR, similarly high-risk provinces

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 23, 2020. TOTO LOZANO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Friday announced that the enhanced community quarantine has been extended in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON until May 15.

In a televised address to the nation, presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced the decision of the Chief Executive.

The President also accepted the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to extend until May 15 the quarantine in similarly high-risk provinces such as Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Albay, Catanduanes, CAR, Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Zambales.

IATF also recommended extension in the areas of Antique, Iloilo, Cebu and Cebu City, Aklan, and Capiz in the Visayas; and Davao del Norte, Davao City, and Davao de Oro in Mindanao.

Duterte noted that regions, provinces, or areas which are considered moderate- and low-risk in the spread of COVID-19 will be placed under a general community quarantine starting on May 1.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 6,981 COVID-19 cases. Of the said number 722 have recuperated and 462 died.

 

