Prez Duterte discusses COVID-19 cooperation with US Trump via phonecall

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Sunday received a phone call from US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral efforts in order to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“President Duterte to receive call from US President Trump; will discuss bilateral cooperation against COVID-19,” Senator Bong Go told reporters, according to the report of RH Henry Uri.

JUST IN: Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at U,S. President Donald Trump magkausap sa telepono ngayon upang pag-usapan ang kooperasyon ng dalawang bansa sa laban kontra #COVID19 | @RH7HenryUri Photo credit: @SAPBongGo #COVID19Alert #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/Bqc27b8rrH — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 19, 2020

The conversation between the two leaders said to have lasted for 18 minutes.

Currently, the US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases worldwide with over 735,000 infections as of Sunday night, according to the data posted by John Hopkins University.