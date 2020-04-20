Top Stories

Prez Duterte discusses COVID-19 cooperation with US Trump via phonecall

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte discusses bilateral cooperation against COVID-19 with US President Donald Trump over a phonecall | Photo courtesy: Senator Bong Go

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Sunday received a phone call from US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral efforts in order to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“President Duterte to receive call from US President Trump; will discuss bilateral cooperation against COVID-19,” Senator Bong Go told reporters, according to the report of RH Henry Uri.

The conversation between the two leaders said to have lasted for 18 minutes.

Currently, the US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases worldwide with over 735,000 infections as of Sunday night, according to the data posted by John Hopkins University.

