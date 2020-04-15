Prez Duterte calls for cooperation, collaboration within ASEAN region to address COVID-19 crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte urged member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to work together and cooperate with one another amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“We are in the middle of an unfolding catastrophe – unprecedented in scale and devastating in impact for all,” President Duterte said on Tuesday, April 14, during a virtual summit of ASEAN member states.

“We face a new and different kind of enemy. In the most visceral way, COVID-19 is upending the totality of our way of life. And this virus threatens to exact the highest tolls – on our peoples and our economies,” he added.

The President stressed the need for member states to boost production and facilitate trade of vital medicines, medical equipment, and medical supplies within the ASEAN region.

The Chief Executive pointed out that some countries experience a shortage of those necessities due to increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

President Duterte also appealed for ASEAN member states to remain open for trade in order to address concerns on food security, particularly on the supply of rice.

“Crisis or no crisis, as no country can stand alone. Let us, therefore ensure the supply chain connectivity and the smooth flow of goods within our region,” the President said.

“Food security is key in maintaining socio-economic and political stability, especially at a time of great difficulty for our people. We can ignore this only at our own risk,” he explained.

President Duterte also called for ASEAN member states to support research and development initiatives for a vaccine against COVID-19.

“Without a vaccine or a cure, we can only delay the spread of the disease. But containment, in whatever form and degree, will have staggering socio-economic implications for all of us,” the Chief Executive said.

“We should fast-track cooperation with our Dialogue Partners in this area. For its part, the Philippines is ready to join solidarity with clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment,” he declared.

President Duterte also said that the ASEAN should improve and expand measures regarding public health emergencies in preparedness for future outbreaks.

He proposed that the ASEAN establish an early warning system for pandemics in the region, and welcomed the proposal of Thailand to establish a COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund.

President Duterte mentioned that countries have enforced measures that could drive societies and the larger international community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are forced to impose drastic measures to address this pandemic. We asked our people to distance from each other and stay home. We reduced socio-economic activities to the barest minimum. And we closed our borders, creating barriers for mobility and trade,” the President said.

However, President Duterte said that retreating from the regional and global connections will not address the COVID-19 problem.

The Chief Executive insisted that ASEAN member states must collaborate and coordinate within the region and beyond in order to ‘effectively overcome the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic’