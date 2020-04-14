Prez Duterte blames lack of National ID System for issues in distribution of aid

President Rodrigo Duterte hit critics of the national ID system, particularly members of left-leaning groups, on Monday, April 13, due to problems in the distribution of aid to households affected by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

President Duterte believes that the Philippines would have avoided such problems if the country had a national ID system.

“Hindi ito perfect kaagad especially so na noon pa sinabi namin ‘yung national ID makatulong,” the Chief Executive said during a meeting with the the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Ang problema nito ang proponent na ayaw or the proponents of the “don’t”, itong mga left. Kaya kita mo ngayon wala tayong ID system until now,” he added.

President Duterte stressed that the National ID System would have made it easier for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to identify the number of residents in an area.

The President also said that process of releasing food and cash assistance would have been simpler if a National ID System has been in place.

“All we have to do, ang kailangan lang namin tanungin namin ‘yung DILG, ilang tao ‘yang barangay na ‘yan, then is ipadala namin ‘yung pagkain at kunin na lang ninyo doon sa tindahan ninyo or the disposal point wherever it is, ipakita mo ‘yung card mo, ibigay sa iyo,” President Duterte explained.

The Chief Executive also deflected blame from the government.

President Duterte said that the DILG’s list of beneficiaries is incomplete due to the refusal of some people to be included in the list while others are living in another area.

“Ngayon ayaw ninyo, ‘yung iba ayaw magpalista. You are not, hindi ka nakatira sa barangay na ito or nakatira ka sa barangay B or C. Kaya noong

nagse-census ang mga barangay pati ‘yang DILG, kung wala kayo sa listahan, then hindi kayo mabigyan,” the President said,

“Huwag kayong magturo sa gobyerno kasi ginawa namin ang lahat noon pa kaya gusto nga namin may ID eh naniwala naman kayo sa mga left, mga komunista, eh ‘di sige. Doon kayo maniwala, may eleksyon na dadating. Doon kayo kasi mahaba pa ‘to,” he further stressed.

However, President Duterte promised that people excluded from the list of beneficiaries will still receive aid from the government.

“We will start giving the aid to those who are not in the list. DSWD and again mag-pinch-hit ang DILG to help in the — or you divide the territory, ‘yung iba DILG, ‘yung iba DSWD,” the President said.

President Duterte signed Republic Act 11055, also known as the Philippine Identification System Act, for the creation of a single national identification system in the country.

The government has started the pilot testing for the national ID system in 2018, which is expected to roll out by 2021.