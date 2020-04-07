Prez Duterte ‘agrees’ with inclusion of middle class families to emergency aid but stresses lack of funds

President Rodrigo Duterte recognizes the appeal of Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla to include middle-class households as beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program.

President Duterte even described the point raised by Remulla as ‘valid’.

“He is appealing to include the middle class in their constituency because kailangan rin nila. Ako, I agree. I know the political economic horizon of the country,” the Chief Executive said on Monday, April 7, during a televised speech.

“Kung maari lang isali ko sila. But can they be included in the one — 270 next month,” President Duterte added.

However, President Duterte stressed that the government has limited funds for programs to mitigate the impact of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The President mentioned that the initial Php 100 billion budget for one month or the Php 270 billion budget for two months of the government is not enough.

President Duterte also directed Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez to generate additional funds.

“I’m calling on the Secretary of Finance to generate, Magnakaw ka, maghiram ka, wala akong pakialam, i-produce mo ‘yung pera kasi ‘pag naubos na ito… Hindi ko malaman,” the President said.

In a letter, Remulla asked President Duterte to consider expanding the coverage of the social amelioration program to include middle-class households that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“They may not get as much as the poorest of the poor but please consider their welfare. They are often overlooked. They pay the most taxes. They keep our economy alive. They are law abiding citizens. They need a break,” the governor said in the letter, a copy of which he shared in his social media accounts.

President Duterte previously announced that he has allotted Php 200 billion for low-income households ‘who are badly affected’ by the COVID-19 crisis.

Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, allows the President to provide emergency cash subsidy to around 18 million low income households for two months.

The cash assistance ranges from Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rates.