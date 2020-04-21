Portion of Marikina Wet Market temporarily closed for disinfection

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro ordered the temporary closure of some sections of the Marikina City public market starting Monday, April 21, so that it could undergo disinfection.

The Wet Section, Grocery Section, Carinderia Section, Fruits and Vegetables Section, and Coconut Section of the public market will resume operations on Wednesday, April 22.

The local government unit of Marikina City temporary closed and disinfected the public market after a 72-year old vendor passed away from a respiratory illness, suspected to be the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Bilang pag-iingat, ipinasara natin ang Marikina City Public Market upang makapag-massive disinfection at aggressive contact tracing,” Teodoro said.

“Hindi dapat magkaroon ng transmission sa palengke, sa dami ng tao na maaaring magkasakit. Kailangan maging maingat tayo kaysa sa magsisi sa dulo,” he added.

The Market Zone will remain open to the public but will also undergo disinfection in the following days.