Police waits for guidelines on implementation of ECQ after April 30

Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield (JTF COVID-19 Shield) is still waiting for the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to issue specific guidelines after President Rodrigo Duterte decided to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

“Ang role ng Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield is to implement those guidelines,” Philippine National Police Deputy Director for Operations PLtGen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Friday, April 24, during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

Eleazar, commander of JTF COVID-19 Shield, expects that the extension will be similar to the enhanced community quarantine enforced all over Luzon, which will last until April 30.

“Nakikita natin na halos parehas lang iyon. Hindi na tayo mas hihigit pa sa ating pinapatupad itong panahon na ito hanggang April 30,” the PNP official said.

However, Eleazar said that the IATF might decide on some modifications and adjustments on the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine based on new studies.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday that President Duterte approved the recommendation of the IATF to extend the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay, and Catanduanes until May 15.

Roque also said that Davao Del Norte, and Davao City in Mindanao will be placed under enhanced community quarantine.

The Malacanang spokesperson added that Benguet, Iloilo, and Antique will remain under enhanced community quarantine ‘but subject to recheck’ before April 30.

Provinces and cities in Luzon not affected by the extension will be under general community quarantine until May 15 and, if the situation does not deteriorate, measures will be relaxed leading to normalization.

Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine since March 17 in order to curb and mitigate the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.