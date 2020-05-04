POEA opposes increase in PhilHealth contributions of OFWs

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) opposed the proposed increase in the monthly contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III described on Monday, May 4, the hike in the PhilHealth premium payments of OFWs as ‘untimely’ due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Meron na tayong COVID, meron na tayong mga lockdown, siguro naman hindi pa napapanahon. Hirap na hirap na ang mga OFW,” Bello said during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

The DOLE chief even revealed that PhilHealth wanted POEA, an agency under DOLE, to stop issuing overseas employment certificates (OEC) to OFWs who refuse to pay the increased rates.

“Hindi naman natuloy kasi hindi pumayag ang ating POEA na gawin silang collector. Kasi ang pakiusap ng PhilHealth, huwag mag-issue ng OEC yung POEA kung hindi muna mabayaran yung additional premium,” he added.

PhilHealth recently issued Circular No. 2020-0014 which sets guidelines on the implementation of the new set of premium contribution and its collection from payment for overseas Filipinos as provided by the Universal Health Care Law, also known as Republic Act 11223.

Based on the said circular, the PhilHealth premium rates of OFWs who earn Php 10,000 to 60,000 per month will go up from 2.75 percent to three percent of their monthly income.

Bello assured OFWs that their monthly contributions to PhilHealth will remain as ‘status quo’ following the opposition of the POEA.