PNP to accost joggers, bikers at CCP Complex

Personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will accost people caught jogging or riding a bike at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City.

PNP Spokesperson PBGen. Bernard Banac reminded the public on Thursday, April 16, to avoid exercising outside of their homes due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Banac warned that people found outside their homes can be brought to a police precinct for violating enhanced community quarantine measures.

“Yung ginagawa nilang pamamasyal, pag-jojogging at exercises ay hindi dapat ginagawa sa mga panahong ito. Nasa kalagitnaan pa rin tayo ng ating enhanced community quarantine. Dapat lahat ay nanatili sa kanilang tahanan,” Banac said during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

“Kapag sumusuway at ayaw makinig ay kaagad maaring damputin na. Ang ginagawa natin diyan ay pinagsasabihan muna. Kapag hindi pa rin nakinig, kaagad dinadala sa presinto,” he added.

Police have been deployed around the CCP Complex after the Philippine International Convention Center has been converted into a quarantine facility for patients suffering from the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

The nearby World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City has also been converted to a quarantine facility.