PNP intensifies enforcement of social distancing at Balintawak Market

The Philippine National Police (PNP) deployed additional units to the Balintawak Market in Quezon City to ensure that people observe social distancing amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

PNP Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Ano gave the order after people crowded at Balintawak Market on Saturday, April 11.

“Hindi titigil ang ating kapulisan sa pagpapatupad nitong ating mga batas pertaining to ating quarantine ngayon, pati na rin yung social distancing as well as curfew,” PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Guillermo Eleazar said on Monday, April 13, during DZRH’s Magandang Umaga Pilipinas.

Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Coronavirus Shield, said that the police will control the exit and entry of people at the Balintawak Market.

The PNP official also said that some police officers along with local watchmen and other force multipliers will patrol inside the public market to caution, and remind people to observe social and physical distancing.

Eleazar insists that people should be responsible when going to public market and stores in order to buy basic necessities for their families.

“Ang naging direktiba ng ating Chief PNP ay bantayan itong mga palengke, siguraduhin na controlled yung pagpasok ng mga mamimili at the same time sa loob dapat may pulis din,” the PNP offical stressed.

“Ang mga pulis natin nagdala ng mga megaphone at nagbabandilyo sila sa loob ng public market para lamang i-caution at suwayin ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.