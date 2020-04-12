PNP-IMEG arrests police precinct commander over extortion allegation

The Philippine National Police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) arrested PCpt. Josep Bocalbos, the commander of the Paz Community Precinct in Ermita, Manila, over allegations of extortion.

PNP-IMEG Director PCol Ronald Lee said on Thursday, April 9, that market vendors complained that they had to pay grease money, worth Php 150, to Bocalbos, 55-years old.

Police found out that vendors paid the money so that they can continue their illegal operations along the public market in Paco, Manila.

“It turned out that PCpt Bacolbos is extorting P150 daily from each vendor in. Brgy Paz, Paco Manila. Once they fail to give the amount, they are being subjected to harassment by the officer,” Lee said in a press statement.

The PNP-IMEG Luzon Field Unit ,with assistance from members of the National Capital Regional Police Office Intelligence Division/ Special Operations Group and the Manila Police District apprehended Bocalbos and his cohort Joyce Sajines on Wednesday, April 8, during an entrapment operation.

Sajines, 47-years old, allegedly collected the money from the vendors for Bocalbos.

Bocalbos and Sajines face criminal charges while the former also face administrative charges for grave misconduct.

Members of the PNP-IMEG also arrested PSSg Joel Zalun Bunugan, an ambulance driver of the PNP Health Service assigned at Camp Crame in Cubao, Quezon City on Wednesday.

“We also caught on the same day another policeman violating the strict no kotong policy of the PNP leadership, one who is demanding money from police applicants by claiming he can alter the result of their medical records in exchange for big amount of money,” Lee said

“We conducted the sting amid information that the accused was promising some police recruits who have failed the PNP medical examination that they will be able to pay their way into the 205,000-strong police organization,” the PNP-IMEG chief added.

Authorities apprehended Bunugan after he received marked bills worth Php 100,000 from the complainant Alexander Ecle during an entrapment operation at the S and R Mall along Commonwealth Avenue in Fairview, Quezon City.

Bunugan is facing administrative and criminal charges for robbery-extortion.