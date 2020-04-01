PNP hastens processing of delivery trucks in checkpoints

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured that cargo and delivery trucks will have easier time passing through checkpoints amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

PNP chief PGen. Archie Gamboa has directed all police commanders nationwide to allow cargo trucks and delivery trucks, especially those carrying agricultural products, to pass through checkpoints and to reach their destination.

“Napag-usapan din ito sa patuloy na meeting ng inter-agency task force, at muli inaffirm ito na kinakailangan ang ‘unhampered, unimpeded flow of cargoes and deliveries of all agricultural products,” PNP spokesperson PBGen. Bernard Banac said during an interview with DZRH.

Banac said that drivers of delivery trucks and cargo trucks will no longer need to present documents at quarantine control points and they will only have their temperature checked by the police.

“Kita naman agad na mga gulay, mga agricultural product, at mga prutas ang dala. Dirediretso na kaagad iyan,” Banac said.

“Matanong lang natin kung saan yung tungo nila at maisagawa yung very mabilis na thermal scanning ay go na agad. Hindi na tatagal ng limang segundo ay tuloy-tuloy na kaagad,” he added.

However, after delivering the agricultural products, truck drivers will need to present documents like a delivery receipt at checkpoints in order to be allowed to return to their point of origin.

During a public address on Monday, March 30, President Rodrigo Duterte assured that the government will ensure ‘unhampered flow of cargo and their workers to maintain the continuous and steady supply of food, goods and other essential supplies and items’.