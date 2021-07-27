PNP commends various groups for generally peaceful 2021 SONA

The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded no untoward incident on Monday, July 26, amidst the sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“SONA 2021 was generally peaceful without any untoward incident that significantly affected today’s national event,” PNP chief PGen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar thanked the various groups for heeding the call of the PNP ‘for sobriety and cooperation with police units on the ground for peaceful and orderly outcome of activities’.

“I am glad that reason prevailed over these groups to peacefully disperse or called-off their activities altogether,” Eleazar said.

“The best interest of public health and safety, and the rule of law spoke louder than the political undertones of these mass actions in the streets,” he added.

PNP noted that around 3,000 rallyists gathered at the University of the Philippines – Diliman Campus in Quezon City, while about 200 individuals organized near the office of the Commission on Human Rights along Commonwealth Avenue.

The national police force mentioned that no group attempted to march further to the Batasang Pambansa Complex, where President Duterte delivered his final SONA before he steps down in 2022.

Eleazar also said that other police regional offices reported smaller activities in some cities across the Philippines but none resulted to any major disturbances to normal public activities.