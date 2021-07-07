PHIVOLCS records five phreatomagmatic eruptions in Taal

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded at least five phreatomagmatic eruptions on Wednesday, June 6, in Taal Volcano.

Based on data from PHIVOLCS, the eruptions happened at 5:18AM, 8:46AM, 9:15AM, 9:26AM, and 11:56AM.

Reports stated that the first two eruptions generated a 300 meters high grayish column, while the third burst produced a 700-meter high dark gray column.

The fourth eruption released a 500 meters high dark gray column, while the fifth phreatomagmatic event generated a 200 meters high dark gray column.

Taal Volcano has also released an average of 7,560 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day.

PHIVOLCS said that phreatomagmatic eruption, high amounts of sulfur dioxide, and increasing number of earthquakes signify continuous magmatic activity in Taal volcano.

The agency warns that Taal volcano could still generate a major eruption.