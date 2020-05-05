PHL reports 93 more recoveries as COVID-19 cases rise to 9,684

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 199 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,684 with most cases coming from the National Capital Region (NCR).

In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) said that the total number of recoveries is now at 1,408 with 93 more patients who recuperated from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, 14 individuals succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 637.

BREAKING: Bilang ng tinamaan ng COVID-19 sa bansa 9,684 na matapos na makapagtala ng 199 na panibagong kaso ang @DOHgovph. #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/Kr1p9vTFuk — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) May 5, 2020

The national government is targeting to build and accredit 58 more testing laboratories by the end of the month.

As of Monday, DOH also said that over 113,574 people have already been tested.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) announced that the classes are scheduled to start on August 24 and is expected to end on April 30, 2021.

READ: ‘Either physically or virtually’ DepEd says classes to open on August 24