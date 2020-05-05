Top Stories

PHL reports 93 more recoveries as COVID-19 cases rise to 9,684

by Christhel Cuazon
Pedestrians wearing protective face masks cross a street outside a shopping mall amid new cases of coronavirus, in Manila, Philippines, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 199 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,684 with most cases coming from the National Capital Region (NCR).

In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) said that the total number of recoveries is now at 1,408 with 93 more patients who recuperated from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, 14 individuals succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 637.

The national government is targeting to build and accredit 58 more testing laboratories by the end of the month.

As of Monday, DOH also said that over 113,574 people have already been tested.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) announced that the classes are scheduled to start on August 24 and is expected to end on April 30, 2021.

