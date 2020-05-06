Top Stories

PHL reports 320 new COVID-19 cases, total at 10,004

by Christhel Cuazon
Faculty members wearing masks use thermometers to check the temperature of guardians fetching students, amid coronavirus outbreak fears in a Chinese school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Jan. 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines has climbed to 10,004 on Wednesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 320 new cases.

In an advisory, the number of individuals who have recuperated from the respiratory illness also rose to 1,506 with 98 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll surged to 658 as 21 more patients expired.

In a virtual press briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there are at least 23 registered testing centers in the country.

Related articles:

  1. Philippines reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, total number climbs to 217
  2. Philippines reports 82 new COVID-19 cases: total cases now at 462
  3. Philippines reports 396 COVID-19 cases; death toll climbs to 33
  4. Another patient recovers as DOH reports 45 new cases of COVID-19; total now at 187
  5. PHL reports record-high recoveries at 101: total CoVid19 cases rose to 9,485

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*