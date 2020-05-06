PHL reports 320 new COVID-19 cases, total at 10,004

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines has climbed to 10,004 on Wednesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 320 new cases.

In an advisory, the number of individuals who have recuperated from the respiratory illness also rose to 1,506 with 98 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll surged to 658 as 21 more patients expired.

FLASH: Kumpirmadong kaso ng #COVID19 sa bansa, pumalo na sa 10,004; total recoveries, umakyat sa 1,506 habang 658 naman ang namatay | via @DOHgovph #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/tq315Y7uhV — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) May 6, 2020

In a virtual press briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there are at least 23 registered testing centers in the country.