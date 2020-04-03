Philippines reports 3,018 COVID-19 cases: death toll climbs to 136

The Philippines reports 385 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing a total of 3,018 confirmed cases.

In its update, the Department of Health also recorded 29 new deaths and one additional recovery from the viral disease.

The said numbers bring the death toll in the country to 136, and recoveries to 52.

JUST IN: Kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, umakyat na sa 3,018 matapos makapagtala ng 385 na bagong kaso ang DOH sa magdamag | @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/JJjpqE5LI2 — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) April 3, 2020

In a virtual press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the country already has eight health facilities that can cater to the COVID-19 testing.

Nograles said that the following facilities are tasked to identify and treat not just those who have been infected, but potential carriers of the virus as well: