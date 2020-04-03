Top Stories

Philippines reports 3,018 COVID-19 cases: death toll climbs to 136

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The Philippines reports 385 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing a total of 3,018 confirmed cases.

In its update, the Department of Health also recorded 29 new deaths and one additional recovery from the viral disease.

The said numbers bring the death toll in the country to 136, and recoveries to 52.

In a virtual press briefing,  Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the country already has eight health facilities that can cater to the COVID-19 testing.

READ:  PH now has 8 facilities to cater COVID-19 testing: Nograles

Nograles said that the following facilities are tasked to identify and treat not just those who have been infected, but potential carriers of the virus as well:

  • Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM)
  • Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center
  • San Lazaro Hospital
  • Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center
  • Southern Philippines Medical Center
  • University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH)
  • Western Visayas Medical Center
  • Lung Center of the Philippines

