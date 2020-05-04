Top Stories

PHL reports record-high recoveries at 101: total CoVid19 cases rose to 9,485

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The number of individuals who recuperated from the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hit a record high on Monday with 101 new recoveries, bringing its total number to 1,315.

In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) also said there are 9,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines as they reported 262 new cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 623 after 16 more patients expired.

As of Saturday, data from the DOH said that 106,520 people have been tested for COVID-19, 89 percent of whom tested negative while 11 percent turned out positive.

Related articles:

  1. PH reports record-high recoveries as confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 5,453
  2. Philippines records 70 new recoveries as COVID-19 cases soar to 7,777
  3. Philippines records 3,094 COVID-19 cases: 5 new recoveries, 8 new fatalities
  4. Philippines reports 82 new COVID-19 cases: total cases now at 462
  5. Philippines death toll surpasses 600-mark as new cases rose to 8,928

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*