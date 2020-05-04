PHL reports record-high recoveries at 101: total CoVid19 cases rose to 9,485

The number of individuals who recuperated from the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hit a record high on Monday with 101 new recoveries, bringing its total number to 1,315.

In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) also said there are 9,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines as they reported 262 new cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 623 after 16 more patients expired.

FLASH: Kumpirmadong kaso ng #COVID19 sa bansa, pumalo na sa 9,485; total recoveries, umangat sa 1,315 habang 623 ang patay sa sakit | via @DOHgovph #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/PkpZWIY6I7 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) May 4, 2020

As of Saturday, data from the DOH said that 106,520 people have been tested for COVID-19, 89 percent of whom tested negative while 11 percent turned out positive.