Philippines report 218 new COVID-19 cases: recoveries now at 487

by Christhel Cuazon

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has climbed to 5,878 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 218 new cases on Friday.

In its daily report, DOH said that 52 patients recovered from the viral disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 487.

Meanwhile, 25 fatalities have been recorded which brings the death toll to 387.

 

