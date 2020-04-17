Philippines report 218 new COVID-19 cases: recoveries now at 487

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has climbed to 5,878 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 218 new cases on Friday.
In its daily report, DOH said that 52 patients recovered from the viral disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 487.
Meanwhile, 25 fatalities have been recorded which brings the death toll to 387.
FLASH: Kumpirmadong kaso ng #COVID19 sa bansa, sumampa na sa 5,878; total recoveries, umakyat na sa 487 habang 387 naman ang patay sa sakit | via @xtian_mano #DZRHat80 #COVID19Alert pic.twitter.com/MKHj6Wv5OV
— DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 17, 2020