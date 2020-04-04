Philippines records 3,094 COVID-19 cases: 5 new recoveries, 8 new fatalities

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 76 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,094.

In its daily update, the Health Department also reported eight new fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 144.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 57 after five more patients recovered from the deadly virus.

DOH COVID-19 CASE BULLETIN #021

4:00PM, 4 April 2020 UPDATES: As of 4:00PM today, the Department of Health reports 76 new cases (PH3019-PH3094) of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the country is now at 3,094. For more details visit: https://t.co/Bljbfr3bkk pic.twitter.com/WTzIRTuWqD — Department of Health (@DOHgovph) April 4, 2020

Earlier, in an interview, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the DOH has already tested 19,000 individuals for the virus.