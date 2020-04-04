Top Stories

Philippines records 3,094 COVID-19 cases: 5 new recoveries, 8 new fatalities

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 76 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,094.

In its daily update, the Health Department also reported eight new fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 144.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 57 after five more patients recovered from the deadly virus.

Earlier, in an interview, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the DOH has already tested 19,000 individuals for the virus.

 

