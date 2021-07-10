Philippines lands in the bottom list of safest country in the world

The Philippines has landed in the bottom list of “World’s Safest Countries” for 2021, according to the international monthly magazine Global Finance.

In its summary report, Global Finance magazine said it mainly took into consideration “three fundamental factors”—war and peace, personal security and natural disaster risk, “including the unique risk factors stemming from COVID-19.”

With a score of 14.8899, the Philippines fell to the bottom of the list at 134th place – just below Colombia (133 and 14.8461) — making it the least safe of the countries that were assessed.

“Compared to the fundamental factors, our COVID-19 scores weight deaths per capita from the disease twice as heavily as the other factors and takes vaccinations per capita as a countervailing or positive factor into account, weighing it equally as the other fundamentals,” the magazine stated, adding that it used data from the World Economic Forum and the Global Institute For Peace.

“Each of these factors was based on 2020 reports that were done in 2021. In order to make sure the data is relevant to current experiences, the COVID-19 scores were derived from data as of May 30, 2021,” it added.

Global Finance noted that the COVID-19 reshuffled the rankings of the world’s safest countries but it did not improve the rankings of worst-performing countries such as the Philippines.

“Countries with serious civil conflict that have high risks from natural disaster such as the Philippines, Nigeria, Yemen, and El Salvador all reported relatively low death tolls from COVID-19, yet performed poorly in terms of safety overall,” Global Finance explained.

In terms of COVID-19 resilience, the Philippines is in second to the last place among the 53 biggest economies, with only Argentina scoring lower. Meanwhile, Iceland topped the list of safest countries with a score of 3.9724, followed by United Arab Emirates with 4.2043, and Qatar with 4.5609.

Global Finance also revealed that countries with missing data in their categories were not included in the list. These countries include Bhutan, Belarus, Sudan, Kosovo and Somalia.

In the end, Global Finance said “these rankings and scores should be taken with a grain of salt compared to previous editions.”

“While the fundamental factors rely on concise reports produced by NGOs and international organizations, the Covid-19 death tolls and the vaccination rates are largely based on self-reporting by governments,” the international magazine stated.