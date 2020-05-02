Philippines death toll surpasses 600-mark as new cases rose to 8,928

The Philippines on Saturday reported 156 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing a total of 8,928 confirmed cases.
In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) said the death toll has now surpassed the 600 marks after 24 new fatalities have been recorded.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has kept its lead over the deaths with 40 more patients recuperating from the virus, bringing the total to 1,124.
BREAKING: Bilang ng mga tinamaan ng COVID-19 sa bansa umakyat na sa 8,928; mga gumaling 1,124 na habang umabot na sa 603 ang nasawi. #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/uGnkYhKo7e
