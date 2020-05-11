Top Stories

Philippines COVID-19 cases rose to 11,806; recoveries near 2,000

by Christhel Cuazon
Filipinos on the streets of Manila amid the enhanced community quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) | Photo courtesy: RH Boy Gonzales

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19  in the country rose to 11,806 on Monday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 292 cases, of 162 cases coming from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The department also recorded 75 new recoveries, bringing the total numbers of patients who recuperated from the respiratory illness to 1,999.

Meanwhile, the fatalities rose to 726 with 7 new deaths.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is expected to decide whether to lift or extend the ECQ on Monday.

Earlier, Malacañang said life can only return to normal if a cure or vaccine for COVID-19 is found.

