Philippines’ COVID-19 cases now at 5,223: death toll at 335

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has climbed to 5,223 on Tuesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 291 new cases.

DOH also recorded 20 new fatalities, bringing the death toll for the deadly virus to 335.

Meanwhile, more recoveries were reported than deaths after a record-high 53 more patients recovered, bringing the total to 295.

BREAKING: Kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas, umakyat na sa mahigit 5 libo makaraang makapagtala ng 291 na bagong kaso ng sakit and DOH sa nakalipas na 24 oras | @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/QFayqJgcA4 — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) April 14, 2020

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said that he will only lift the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine once an ‘antibody medicine’ against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) becomes available in the market.

READ: Luzon lockdown to be lift once antibody vs. COVID-19 is acquired — Prez Duterte

In a televised address, Duterte revealed that a giant pharmaceutical company has developed antibody treatments and is ready to roll out soon.

“Mayroon nang medisina, antibody, ang isang giant pharmaceutical pero hindi galing sa tao. Tapos naghahabulan sila. Sabi by May, they would start to market it,” the President said.

However, Duterte said the Philippines is “on the last ladder,” adding that the wealthy countries will be prioritized.