Philippines COVID-19 cases near 7,000: recoveries rose to 722

The Philippines on Thursday reported 271 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected to 6,981.
In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) said that a total of 722 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness after 29 recovered today. Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 462 after 16 more fatalities were recorded.
