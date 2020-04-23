Top Stories

Philippines COVID-19 cases near 7,000: recoveries rose to 722

by Christhel Cuazon
Faculty members wearing masks use thermometers to check the temperature of guardians fetching students, amid coronavirus outbreak fears in a Chinese school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Jan. 28, 2020 REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Philippines on Thursday reported 271 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected to 6,981.

In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) said that a total of 722 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness after 29 recovered today. Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 462 after 16 more fatalities were recorded.

