Nation

Philippine Army renders military honors to Ragos at Libingan ng Mga Bayani

by Christhel Cuazon
Philippine Army has rendered military honors to Cpl. Winston A. Ragos (Ret), as his body arrived at the Army Mortuary, Libingan ng Mga Bayani on Saturday, April 25 | Photo courtesy: Philippine Army

Retired soldier Winston Ragos, the man who was gunned down in Quezon City earlier amid COVID-19 measures, was given military honors by the Philippine Army as his body arrived on Saturday at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani.

Ragos’ remains arrived at the Army Mortuary at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani at 12:15 AM from St. Eldridge Funeral in Quezon City.

The remains of the late corporal will be buried at the LNMB on Sunday, April 26, at 12 noon.


The Army also said it will shoulder the burial expenses and other assistance needed by the bereaved family of Ragos.

“We condole with the family of the late Cpl Ragos, he has suffered enough from the challenges of PTSD caused by the invisible wounds of war. Our priority right now is to take care of his family ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time. The Philippine Army honors Ragos for his service and sacrifice that defines us as an Army,” Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay said in a statement.

34-year-old Winston Ragos, a retired military was shot dead by a police officer at a checkpoint in Barangay Pasong Putik, Quezon City. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ragos’ last assignment was in Marawi City in 2017. His family claims that he  was suffering from schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

 

Related articles:

  1. PHL Army confirms: Marcos’ gravesite at Libingan ng mga Bayani is almost done
  2. Former PHL Army commander to receive military honors
  3. Army confirms preparations on-going for Marcos burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani
  4. Anti-Marcos rally held at Libingan ng mga Bayani
  5. Bereaved family of soldier refuses Libingan ng mga Bayani

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*