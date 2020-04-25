Philippine Army renders military honors to Ragos at Libingan ng Mga Bayani

Retired soldier Winston Ragos, the man who was gunned down in Quezon City earlier amid COVID-19 measures, was given military honors by the Philippine Army as his body arrived on Saturday at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani.

Ragos’ remains arrived at the Army Mortuary at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani at 12:15 AM from St. Eldridge Funeral in Quezon City.

The remains of the late corporal will be buried at the LNMB on Sunday, April 26, at 12 noon.



The Army also said it will shoulder the burial expenses and other assistance needed by the bereaved family of Ragos.

“We condole with the family of the late Cpl Ragos, he has suffered enough from the challenges of PTSD caused by the invisible wounds of war. Our priority right now is to take care of his family ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time. The Philippine Army honors Ragos for his service and sacrifice that defines us as an Army,” Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay said in a statement.

34-year-old Winston Ragos, a retired military was shot dead by a police officer at a checkpoint in Barangay Pasong Putik, Quezon City. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ragos’ last assignment was in Marawi City in 2017. His family claims that he was suffering from schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.