Philippine Arena being eyed as ‘mega-quarantine’ facility for COVID-19 patients

The Philippine Arena, considered to be the world’s largest indoor arena, is set to be used as a “mega-quarantine” facility that will house patients confirmed positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an official revealed on Friday.

Durig ‘Laging Handa’ virtual press briefing, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Vince Dizon said that the religious sect, Iglesia Ni Cristo has agreed to temporarily transform the facility to quarantine patients in Central Luzon.

INC owns the largest arena located in Ciudad de Victoria, Santa Maria, Bulacan.

Dizon added that the government is currently constructing isolation rooms and sealed nurse stations in the Philippine Arena and at least a dozen other sports stadiums in order to ensure that the virus will not spread inside the quarantine facilities.

“Lahat ng ginagawa namin has a nurse system na parang sa hospital ibig sabihin you can turn on a light para alam ng mga nurses san pupunta,” architect Daniel Lichauco., the one who leads the design team, said.

He also noted that the nurse stations will be placed in an area separated by a decontamination system to ensure that health workers will be protected from the deadly virus.

According to Dizon, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center, and the World Trade Center are currently being converted into ‘instant hospitals’ in order to accommodate more COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the New Clark City in Tarlac, which housed hundreds of repatriated seafarers for mandatory quarantine, will be disinfected so it can be used as a facility too for the patients.

On Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the Philippines has surpassed the 3,000-mark, with the death toll at 136 and recoveries at 52.

