PhilHealth to shoulder full cost treatments for COVID-19 patients until April 14

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will be shouldering the full cost of treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in hospitals and health facilities until April 14, the supposed end of the Luzon-wide lockdown.

PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales made the announcement in a letter sent to all accredited hospitals and health care facilities accommodating COVID-19 patients.

“Due to the growing public concern over the financial costs of getting treatment for the COVID-19, please be informed that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will shoulder the full cost of treatment for all COVID-19 cases until April 14, 2020,” he said.

Morales also added that after April 14, the agency will still continue providing financial coverage to COVID-19 cases through a “recomputed case rate.”

“The reason for this accommodation window is due to the novelty and the wide range of severity of the disease in the country for which no existing case rate or package based on accepted protocols has yet been established,” he noted.

“PhilHealth is confident that by the above-mentioned date, more about the behavior of the disease in the Philippines can be learned, a final protocol established, and an appropriate case rate can be developed that will provide adequacy and sustainability to the anti-COVID-19 campaign.”

Philhealth will issue a new set of guidelines which will include the appropriate case rate based on accepted protocols in dealing with the disease, according to Morales.

“Furthermore, as stipulated under the R.A. 11469 also known as the ‘Bayanihan We Heal as One Act,’ all health workers will be covered beyond the April 14, 2020 cut-off date for all work and COVID-19 related health services,” Morales said.