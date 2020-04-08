PH to honor COVID-19 frontliners, health workers on Day of Valor

The Philippines will be paying tribute to all frontliners and healthcare workers aiding to flatten the curve of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the country marks the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan on Thursday, April 9.

“Inaanyayahan po namin ang ating kababayan simula bukas…na tuwing alas-4 ng hapon, pumunta po tayo sa mga pintuan at bintana at palakpakan natin ang mga bayani na nagtatrabaho sa ating mga frontlines,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a virtual press briefing.

According to Nograles, the move is a “simple gesture of gratitude” to all health workers, government workers, essential workers, state troops, media entities, and others who still report to work despite the scare of the viral disease.

He also urged Filipinos to share videos paying tribute to frontliners on social media just to send “good vibes.”

“Sa mga gusto ng mas modern na approach dito, pwede rin tayo mag share ng videos natin via Facebook, Instagram, o Tiktok tuwing alas-4 ng hapon. Pwede tayo kumanta o sumayaw para sa ating frontliners para ipakita natin ang pagmamahal natin sa kanila, at mapadalhan natin ng ‘good vibes’ sa napaka-challenging na panahong ito,” Nograles added.

The nation is set to mark its 78th Day of Valor on Thursday, a celebration that honors Filipinos and American soldiers who fought side by side in Bataan during World War II.