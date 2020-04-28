PH revises list of areas under ECQ until May 15

Malacañang on Tuesday announced the revised coverage of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque released the list following a meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Monday.

The following areas will remain under ECQ:

National Capital Region (NCR)

Central Luzon except for Aurora

CALABARZON

Pangasinan

Benguet

Baguio City

Iloilo province

Cebu province

Cebu City

Davao City

The updated list excluded Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Davao del Norte, and Davao de Oro.

The IATF said the rest of the country will be under a general community quarantine provided that “minimum health standards are achieved and continuously observed.”

GCQ in low-risk areas may be lifted after May 15 should no deterioration in their risk level occur, according to Roque.

Starting May 16, only the IATF should make decisions whether to impose, lift, or extend community quarantine in provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs).

“This notwithstanding, provincial governors shall be authorized to impose enhanced community quarantine in component cities, municipalities and barangays upon the concurrence of their respective regional inter-agency task groups,” the IATF said.

Following the extension of the ECQ, access to basic goods will remain limited as people should still stay home in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Philippines has recorded 7,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 932 recoveries and 511 fatalities.