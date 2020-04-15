PH reports record-high recoveries as confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 5,453

The Philippines on Wednesday reports 230 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to at least 5, 453.

In a press briefing, the Department of Health also reported a record-high 58 more patients who recovered from the deadly viral disease. The total number of recovered patients are now at 353.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported 14 new deaths for a total of 349.

FLASH: Kumpirmadong kaso ng #COVID19 sa bansa, pumalo na sa 5, 453; death toll, sumampa na sa 349 habang 353 ang total recoveries sa sakit | via @xtian_mano #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/hRpfnijq0y — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 15, 2020

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that at least 38,000 individuals have already been tested for COVID-19.

READ: IATF: 38,000 individuals already tested for COVID-19

He added that 43,500 COVID-19 tests have been done on 38,103 individuals as of April 14, 2020.