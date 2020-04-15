Top Stories

PH reports record-high recoveries as confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 5,453

by Christhel Cuazon
Department of Health (DOH)

The Philippines on Wednesday reports 230 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to at least 5, 453.

In a press briefing, the Department of Health also reported a record-high 58 more patients who recovered from the deadly viral disease. The total number of recovered patients are now at 353.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported 14 new deaths for a total of 349.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that at least 38,000 individuals have already been tested for COVID-19.

READ:  IATF: 38,000 individuals already tested for COVID-19

He added that 43,500 COVID-19 tests have been done on 38,103 individuals as of April 14, 2020.

