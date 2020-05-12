Top Stories

PH reports 11,350 COVID-19 cases: recoveries climb to 2,000

by Christhel Cuazon
Filipinos on the streets of Manila amid the enhanced community quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) | Photo courtesy: RH Boy Gonzales

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines has now climbed to 11, 350 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 264 more new cases on Tuesday. Most of the cases are from Metro Manila and Region VII.

The DOH also confirmed 107 new recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who recuperated from the deadly respiratory illness to 2,106.

Meanwhile, fatalities climbed to 751 with 25 new deaths.

On Tuesday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has placed under “modified” enhanced community quarantine the whole of Metro Manila, Laguna province, and Cebu City starting May 16 until May 31.

The president also lifted the quarantine in 41 provinces and 11 cities considered to be at low risk.

