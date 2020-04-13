PH records 4,932 COVID-19 cases: 315 deaths, 242 recoveries

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country rose to 4,932 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 284 new cases on Monday, April 13.

In an advisory, the DOH also revealed that 18 more fatalities were recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 315.

Meanwhile, forty-five more patients have also recovered from the disease, the highest recorded so far, bringing the total recoveries to 242.