PH records 4,932 COVID-19 cases: 315 deaths, 242 recoveries

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country rose to 4,932 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 284 new cases on Monday, April 13.

In an advisory, the DOH also revealed that 18 more fatalities were recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 315.

Meanwhile, forty-five more patients have also recovered from the disease, the highest recorded so far, bringing the total recoveries to 242.

 

 

 

