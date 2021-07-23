PH receives one million more Sinovac jabs

At least one million doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Friday morning, July 23.

The latest batch of vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 at around 7:30 AM via Cebu Pacific’s Flight 56723.

Some 1 million doses of the Sinovac anti-COVID vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23. pic.twitter.com/urB1XhWnyb — National Task Force Against COVID19 (@ntfcovid19ph) July 23, 2021

According to Health Usec. Carol Tanio, these vaccine doses will be distributed to the NCR Plus 8 and the other areas across the country. The said shots will be mostly allocated for the second dose.

On Thursday, the country welcomed an additional 1.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

So far, the Philippines has received a total of 30,985,230 vaccine doses, of which Sinovac vaccines account for 17 million doses.

An estimated 7 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered within the month and in August.