PH receives more than 2M AstraZeneca, 132,000 Sputnik V jabs

The Philippines on Friday received two more million vaccines from AstraZeneca and 132,000 doses from Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

The 2,028,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 4:00 PM. It was welcomed by National Task Force against COVID-19 chief Implementer vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., WHO country representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, and others.

So far, the country has received a total of 5,708,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the British-Swedish manufacturer.

On Thursday evening, the country also received 1,124,100 AstraZeneca doses donated by the Japanese government.

On the other hand, the government-procured 132,00 doses of Sputnik V vaccines has finally arrived in NAIA Terminal 3 at 10:45 PM on Friday. This, after it was supposed to arrive last July 7 but was delayed due to logistical issues.

Of this latest shipment, 82,200 will serve as component 1 or the 1st dose, while the remaining 50,000 is allocated for component 2 or the 2nd dose.

The country is also expecting the delivery of at least 37,800 doses (Component I) of the Sputnik V vaccines on Saturday, July 10.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to increase vaccine deliveries to the Philippines. He made the assurance during his virtual summit with President Rodrigo Duterte to mark the 45th year of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Russia on June 3.