Top Stories

PH receives another million doses of J&J vaccine doses from US

by Christhel Cuazon
The Philippines, on Saturday, July 17, received another 1,606,600 doses of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J). (Photo courtesy: National Task Force Against COVID-19)

The Philippines on Saturday, July 17 received another batch of 1.6 million doses of single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s donated by the US government to the country.

The 1,606,600 doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airportvia Emirates flight around 4:06 PM.

The first batch of American-made vaccines consisting of 1,606,600 doses arrived on Friday, July 16.

The latest shipment is the second batch of the 3,213,200 J&J doses donated by the United States government to the Philippines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.

 

 

 

Related articles:

  1. PH receives another 2 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
  2. 1.5M doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in PH
  3. 1 million CoronaVac doses arrive in PHL
  4. 1.5 million more Sinovac doses arrive in PH
  5. PH receives 1M more Sinovac doses

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*