PH receives another million doses of J&J vaccine doses from US

The Philippines on Saturday, July 17 received another batch of 1.6 million doses of single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s donated by the US government to the country.

The 1,606,600 doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airportvia Emirates flight around 4:06 PM.

LOOK: Pagdating ng panibagong 1,606,600 doses ng single-shot vaccine ng Johnson & Johnson. Kabuuang 3,213,200 doses na ng J&J ang natanggap ng Pilipinas mula sa donasyon ng U.S. na idinaan sa COVAX Facility ng World Health Organization. | @dzrhnews https://t.co/Ot4uRjEHrv pic.twitter.com/rpsWhJM6Gi — Jecelle Ricafort (@JecelleRicafort) July 17, 2021

The first batch of American-made vaccines consisting of 1,606,600 doses arrived on Friday, July 16.

The latest shipment is the second batch of the 3,213,200 J&J doses donated by the United States government to the Philippines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.