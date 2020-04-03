PH now has 8 facilities to cater COVID-19 testing: Nograles

The Philippines already has eight health facilities that can cater to the testing of patients with possible coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

In a virtual press briefing, Nograles said that the following facilities are tasked to “identify and treat not just those who have been infected, but potential carriers of the virus as well”:

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM)

Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center

San Lazaro Hospital

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

Southern Philippines Medical Center

University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH)

Western Visayas Medical Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

In another briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that symptomatic persons will be prioritized in the testing.

“Ang mass testing po na sinasabi natin ay hindi lahat ng tao sa ating bansa. Ito po ay magkakaroon din ng protocol. Kung sakaling itutuloy nga po ito, ‘yung mga may sintomas ang uunahin natin na i-test natin,” Vergeire said in a virtual press briefing.

Once tested positive, the patients will be immediately transferred to a community quarantie facility.

On Thursday, the country has recorded 2,633 COVID-19 cases with a total of 107 fatalities and 51 recoveries.