PH logs first 11 local cases of Delta COVID-19 variant

The Philippines has logged 16 additional cases of the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant, 11 of which are local cases, bringing the total number of infections to 35, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

In a media briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 16 new Delta variant cases were detected in the latest genome sequencing run, composed of five returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and 11 local cases.

Of the 11 cases detected, Vergeire revealed that two were from Metro Manila. However one of the two cases have died already on June 28 after being rushed to the hospital while the other recovered from COVID-19 after falling ill last June 23.

11 sa bagong Delta cases ay pawang local transmission. Dalawa ang naitala sa Metro Manila kung saan 1 ang namatay ayon kay @DOHgovph Usec. Ma. Rosario Vergeire. | @dzrhnews https://t.co/0D5A32VIbF — Jecelle Ricafort (@JecelleRicafort) July 16, 2021

Aside from the two cases from Metro Manila, the 11 local transmissions also include five from Cagayan de Oro, one from Misamis Oriental, two from Antique, and one from Pampanga.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau director Dr. Alethea De Guzman added that the local Delta cases included a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old but did not provide further information.

Meanwhile, of the five ROF cases, one arrived in the Philippines from the United Kingdom on April 26 and has since recovered after undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Another two ROF cases arrived from Qatar on June 15 and have also recovered from COVID-19, the DOH official added.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India and is believed to be the cause of the spike in its cases, has become a globally dominant variant of the disease due to its increased transmissibility.