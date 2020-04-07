PH inflation rate eases to 2.5% in March

The Philippines’ inflation rate has slowed down further to 2.5% in March following the impact of the global pandemic COVID-19.

The latest figure showed a decrease from the 2.6% recorded in February and the 3.3% from March last year.

In a report from Reuters, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said policymakers were “willing to use all the tools in its arsenal whenever necessary” to support the Philippine economy, which is set to slow or possibly contract this year.

The Philippines was among the first countries to adopt strict home quarantine measures. They were due to be lifted next week but were extended by President Rodrigo Duterte until April 30.

A collapse in world oil prices, price freeze on basic necessities, and a drop in utility costs, should push April inflation lower than the 2.5% rate in March, and that should give monetary authorities “more room” for easing, Diokno said.

In a statement, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the slowdown was caused by the sudden drop in transport prices.

“The slowdown in inflation was primarily due to transport index dropping to 1.8%,” PSA noted.

The economic planning agency said growth this year could be between -0.6% and +4.3%, excluding measures to counter the economic impact of the health crisis, a substantial drop from the government’s +6.5 to +7.5% target for the year.