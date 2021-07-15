PH includes Indonesia in travel ban amid Delta variant threat

The national government has included Indonesia in the list of countries that are banned from entering the Philippines from July 16 until the end of the month, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved the recommendations of including Indonesia along with seven other countries in the travel restriction due to the threat of Delta COVID-19 variant.

The government has earlier extended its travel restrictions for inbound travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, and Oman until July 31.

According to Roque, passengers in transit from Indonesia and those who have been there within 14 days preceding arrival to the Philippines and will arrive before July 16 may still be allowed to enter, but they will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a facility notwithstanding a negative RT-PCR test result.

As of Wednesday, Indonesia logged more than 54,000 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2.6 million.