PH files 2 diplomatic protest vs China over actions in West Philippine Sea

The Philippines filed two diplomatic protests against China for violating international laws and Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, Foreign Affairs Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr. said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Locsin said the Chinese Embassy in Manila has received at 5:17 PM a diplomatic protest for declaring parts of Philippine territory as part of Hainan province and for allegedly pointing of a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship in Philippine waters.

“At 5:17 pm today the Chinese embassy received 2 diplomatic protests: 1. on the pointing of a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship in PH waters & 2. declaring parts of Philippine territory as part of Hainan province—both violations of international law & Philippine sovereignty,” he said.

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on Saturday that the State Council had approved the establishment of the Paracel (Xisha) and Spratly (Nansha) in the South China Sea as districts under Sansha city. The Paracel administration will be based on Woody Island, also known as Yongxing Island, while the Spratly administration will be placed in the Fiery Cross Reef, referred to as Yongshu Reef in Chinese.

The Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have overlapping claims over the Spratly Islands. Fiery Cross Reef, meanwhile, is claimed by China, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

On the other hand, Taiwan, China, and the Philippines all claim Scarborough Shoal.