PH envoy to Lebanon dies due to COVID-19: DFA

The Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Thursday.

“With deep sadness, the Department of Foreign Affairs announces the untimely demise on 02 April 2020, of Ambassador Bernardita Catalla, Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon, from complications arising from COVID-19,” the department said.

A career diplomat for 27 years, Catalla served in key posts like Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta and was Passport Director where she delivered frontline service to millions of Filipinos.

“Prior to her assignment in Lebanon, she was Consul General in Hong Kong, looking over the welfare of hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos. Since December 2019, she spearheaded the voluntary mass repatriation program of the Philippine Embassy in Beirut.”

In a Twitter post, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin said that Catalla passed away at 12:30 AM in the Beirut hospital where she was confined.

Amb. Bernardita M. Catalla passed away at 12:30 a.m. in the Beirut hospital where she was confined. I extended her for a great job in a difficult post. I promised her Paris so she'd hang on. But she just laughed, "Now I must learn French." She saw me to say goodbye last March 9. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) April 2, 2020

“Bernie, as Ambassador Catalla was fondly called, has always lent a helping hand, to her family, friends and colleagues. Her ever ready smile and infectious laughter may have been extinguished but her dedication to our country will always be there as a guiding light for all members of the Philippine foreign service.”